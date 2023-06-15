Video: First Look at Bianca Marroquín, Mandy Gonzalez & More in DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Old Globe

Performances will run through June 25, 2023.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

The Old Globe is presenting Destiny of Desire - An Unapologetic Telenovela for the Stage, a smart, contemporary comedy written by Helen Hayes Award winner Karen Zacarías and directed by Tony Award winner and Academy Award nominee Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Get a first look at the production below!

Zacarías and Santiago-Hudson return to the Globe after their critically acclaimed productions of Native Gardens and August Wilson's Jitney, respectively. Performances will run through June 25, 2023 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park. Destiny of Desire is produced with the generous support of The Foxboro Company Inc./Nelle Nugent, Kenneth Teaton. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here.

The joys, tribulations, and plot twists of epic love are bursting onstage in this brilliantly funny homage to the telenovela. On a stormy night in Bellarica, Mexico, two babies are born-one into a life of outlandish wealth, and one into a life of poverty. When the newborns are swapped by a ruthless ex-beauty queen, the stage is set for two outrageous misfortunes to grow into an extraordinary destiny. Destiny of Desire explores the emotional rollercoaster and social commentary that make the telenovela the most popular form of storytelling on the planet.

The cast for Destiny of Desire includes, in alphabetical order, Julio Agustín as Dr. Jorge Ramiro Mendoza, Yesenia Ayala as Pilar Esperanza Castillo, Carlos Gomez as Ernesto Del Rio, Mandy Gonzalez as Hortencia Del Rio, Ariella Kvashny as La Gente / u/s Pilar / u/s Victoria, Tito Livas as Dr. Diego Mendoza / u/s Ernesto, Bianca Marroquín as Fabiola Castillo, Tara Martinez as u/s Hortencia / u/s Fabiola / u/s Sister Sonia / u/s La Gente, James Olivas as Sebastián Jose Castillo, Christopher M. Ramirez as La Gente / u/s Sebastián / u/s Dr. Diego, Al Rodrigo as Armando Castillo, Emilia Suárez as Victoria Maria Del Rio, Nancy Ticotin as Sister Sonia, and Luis Villabon as u/s Armando / u/s Dr. Jorge / u/s La Gente.

In addition to Karen Zacarías and Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the creative team includes Lorna Ventura(Choreography), Ricky Gonzalez (Original Music, Music Supervision, Orchestrations, Arrangements, and Music Direction), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Jane Cox (Lighting Design), Robert Kaplowitz (Sound Design), Hana S. Kim (Projection Design), ARC (Casting), and James Latus (Production Stage Manager).




RELATED STORIES

1
Bayardelle & More Set for LAST OF THE RED HOT MAMAS Readings Photo
Bayardelle & More Set for LAST OF THE RED HOT MAMAS Readings

Private readings by invitation only will be held in New York City for Last Of The Red Hot Mamas – The Sophie Tucker Story on Thursday, June 22.

2
Lin Manuel-Miranda on the Type of Musicals He Will and Wont Write Photo
Lin Manuel-Miranda on the Type of Musicals He Will and Won't Write

After the passing of Stephen Sondheim in November 2021, Lin-Manuel Miranda, whose career has spanned across many creative mediums, refocused his attention on writing musicals. 

3
Full Cast Revealed For the First National Tour of MJ THE MUSICAL Photo
Full Cast Revealed For the First National Tour of MJ THE MUSICAL

The full cast has been revealed for the First National Tour of MJ the Musical, joining Roman Banks in the title role. Find out who's starring in the tour here!

4
Museum of Broadway Will Add a New Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO Photo
Museum of Broadway Will Add a New Special Exhibit Celebrating CHICAGO

ALL THAT JAZZ: The Legacy of CHICAGO the Musical, created exclusively for The Museum of Broadway, will be a retrospective of CHICAGO's 26 years on Broadway with a special focus on the iconic production photography and ad campaigns throughout the years.

More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 6/15: Reimagined CATS Revival, Daniel Yearwood Joins SWEENEY TODD, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/15: Reimagined CATS Revival, Daniel Yearwood Joins SWEENEY TODD, and More!
Review Roundup: Lucas Hnath's A SIMULACRUM Opens At Atlantic Theater CompanyReview Roundup: Lucas Hnath's A SIMULACRUM Opens At Atlantic Theater Company
Jeanna de Waal & Uma Paranjpe to Host 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student CelebrationJeanna de Waal & Uma Paranjpe to Host 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Daniel Yearwood to Succeed Jordan Fisher as 'Anthony' in SWEENEY TODDDaniel Yearwood to Succeed Jordan Fisher as 'Anthony' in SWEENEY TODD

Videos

Video: Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere Video Video: Sara Bareilles Reflects on 'Surreal' WAITRESS Film Premiere
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You