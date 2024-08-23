Video: Douglas Lyons & Biko Eisen-Martin Take a Bite Out of TABLE 17

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



If your ex called and wanted to meet up, would you say yes? This is the questions and saga that is Table 17 now playing at the MCC Theater. We have the writer Douglas Lyons & one of the stars Biko Eisen-Martin here on The Roundtable!

We know Douglas from his time on Broadway in shows like Parade, Beautiful, and writing the hit Broadway play Chicken & Biscuits. He tells us how he does it all and what inspired him to write Table 17. He is joined by Biko Eisen-Martin who shares what it is like to work with this award winning cast, this skyrocketing director, and live this show eight times a week.

If you are in love, have an ex, or just want a fun thought provoking night out, this is your show. Grab a ticket till September 22!

About The Roundtable

The Roundtable is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music, and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!