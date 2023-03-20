Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Theatre Queens
Click Here for More on Theatre Queens

Video: DRAG RACE Parodies FOOTLOOSE With Season 15 Rusical WIGLOOSE

RuPaul's Drag Race airs Fridays at 8:00 p.m. on MTV.

Mar. 20, 2023  

The remaining contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 parodied Footloose in the season 15 Rusical, Wigloose, during the most recent episode.

Watch Anetra, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, and Sasha Colby take on the Rusical maxi-challenge below!

Reflecting what is currently happening in our country, Wigloose! is set in the small town of West Bumtuck where drag has been outlawed so an underground alliance forms to try and defeat the bigots.

During the episode, the queens also discussed how anti-drag legislation is impacting their community. In response to these threats and censorship against drag performers, World of Wonder created the first-ever Drag Defense Fund with a donation from MTV and "RuPaul's Drag Race." The newly created fund supports the ACLU's work to defend and ensure LGBTQ+ rights.

After watching the latest addition, catch up on past Rusicals here with our complete guide, including Moulin Ru!, Kardashian the Musical, Cher: The Unauthorized Rusical, and more!

Watch the season 15 Rusical here:






Related Stories
Video: First Look at DRAG RACE Taking on WIGLOOSE! as Season 15 Rusical Photo
Video: First Look at DRAG RACE Taking on WIGLOOSE! as Season 15 Rusical
The remaining contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 are competing in the annual Rusical! This season, the Rusical is titled 'Wigloose,' a takeoff on the classic musical Footloose. Watch a sneak peek video of Anetra, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, and Sasha Colby preparing for the challenge!
Interview: How Marciax3 Brought Her Theatrical Talents to Drag Race Photo
Interview: How Marciax3 Brought Her Theatrical Talents to Drag Race
Many queens wrap up their experience on RuPaul's Drag Race with big dreams of what comes next. For some, that dream is Broadway (see Jinkx Monsoon slaying as Mama Morton in Chicago). Marcia Marcia Marcia has already been there done that... but really. As the resident Broadway baby of Season 15, Marcia let their theatrical talents shine throughout their time on the show, which sadly concluded last week.
Interview: Blair St. Clair Is Going Back to Their Musical Theatre Roots Photo
Interview: Blair St. Clair Is Going Back to Their Musical Theatre Roots
On February 2 and 3, The Green Room 42 will present the nightclub debut of Blair St. Clair, the drag star, recording artists and vocalist, in 'Legally Blair,' a new show about their life, liberty, and the pursuit of dreaming wide awake. Blair recently checked in with BroadwayWorld to chat all about the new show!
The Queens of RuPauls Drag Race Reflect on Their Lives in the Theatre Photo
The Queens of RuPaul's Drag Race Reflect on Their Lives in the Theatre
Which RuPaul's Drag Race stars have been on Broadway? Which drag queens have dreams of making in big in musical theatre? BroadwayWorld chatted with many of them about their big Broadway dreams!

From This Author - Michael Major


Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'Hozier Returns With New EP 'Eat Your Young'
March 17, 2023

The three-song EP marks Hozier’s first official offering of new music since his 2019 sophomore album Wasteland, Baby!, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart. Featuring songs lifted from Hozier’s forthcoming full-length album Unreal Unearth due later this year, Eat Your Young touches on the album’s exploration.
Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'Zodiac Links Up With Vannah For New Single 'With Me'
March 17, 2023

BIJOU’s esteemed imprint Do Not Duplicate Records, is thrilled to welcome back dance music’s newest enigma Zodiac with his latest single ‘With Me’. The latest from the mysterious and talented DJ and producer is a mesmerizing collaboration with captivating vocalist Vannah Pereda, and is poised to take the dance music world by storm.
Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'Taleban Dooda Drops Defiant New Single 'Come After Me'
March 17, 2023

East Tampa rapper Taleban Dooda returns with the raw and unfiltered new single “Come After Me.” The rising MC’s first solo release of 2023 finds him in a typically defiant mood as he lays down the gauntlet for haters. That project followed Dooda’s other 2022 release White Chalk & Yellow Tape, which is disarmingly cohesive from front to back.
The Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First TimeThe Flaming Lips' 'Fight Test' & 'Ego Tripping at the Gates of Hell' Released on Vinyl for the First Time
March 17, 2023

“Fight Test” originally landed in June 2003 as the third single and opening track from the seminal 2002 Gold-certified opus Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots. Upon arrival, it cracked the Billboard Top 100 and rose to #28 on the UK singles chart. The Fight Test EP adorned the 6-CD box set of Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots: 20th Anniversary Edition.
R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'R&B Artist Noby Drops Motown Records Debut 'It's Never That Deep'
March 17, 2023

NOBY makes his Motown Records debut with the unfiltered “It’s Never That Deep.” Hailing from Alabama, the rising alt-R&B artist has already amassed a devoted fanbase with his boundary-pushing lyrics and haunting melodies — two qualities that are very much on display on his latest single, which tackles the aftermath of cheating in a relationship.
share