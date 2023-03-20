Video: DRAG RACE Parodies FOOTLOOSE With Season 15 Rusical WIGLOOSE

Click Here for More on Theatre Queens

The remaining contestants on RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 parodied Footloose in the season 15 Rusical, Wigloose, during the most recent episode.

Watch Anetra, Loosey LaDuca, Luxx Noir London, Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Salina EsTitties, and Sasha Colby take on the Rusical maxi-challenge below!

Reflecting what is currently happening in our country, Wigloose! is set in the small town of West Bumtuck where drag has been outlawed so an underground alliance forms to try and defeat the bigots.

During the episode, the queens also discussed how anti-drag legislation is impacting their community. In response to these threats and censorship against drag performers, World of Wonder created the first-ever Drag Defense Fund with a donation from MTV and "RuPaul's Drag Race." The newly created fund supports the ACLU's work to defend and ensure LGBTQ+ rights.

Watch the season 15 Rusical here:



