Video: Cynthia Erivo Sings 'For Good' With Students at Her Old School

Cynthia Erivo surprised the students at her old school with an impromptu performance of "For Good." In a new video with BBC, Erivo sings a special rendition of the iconic Wicked song while chatting with the students of her alma mater.

After looking at old photos from productions of My Fair Lady, Guys & Dolls, and Bugsy Malone, Erivo walked into their choir practice. As the students rehearsed "For Good" from Wicked, they were surprised by the film's "Elphaba."

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award winner and three-time Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo today released her new book, Simply More: A Book for Anyone Who Has Been Told They're Too Much. Enter to win a copy of the new book here.

Wicked: For Good, the conclusion of the film adaptation, will hit theaters this Friday, November 21. Joining Erivo is Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.