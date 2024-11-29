Video: Cynthia Erivo Says She's 'Okay With' People Singing During WICKED Film

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Since the release of the Wicked film in cinemas worldwide, the debate has been circulating the internet - to sing or not to sing? With some theaters reminding Wicked superfans to refrain from singing along with their beloved favorite songs during the film, others will be hosting special sing-along showings so theatre kids can belt to their heart's content.

The film's own Elphaba, Cynthia Erivo, weighed in during her appearance on yesterday's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. She was asked by host Hoda Kotb about her opinions on whether singing along was appropriate, to which she responded favorably.

"I'm okay with it," Erivo said. "We spent this long singing it ourselves, it's time for everyone else to join in. It's wonderful."

Watch the clip below!

Wicked is now playing in cinemas worldwide, with Part One released on November 22, 2024, and Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the film brought in a global total of $165 million during its opening weekend, marking the biggest domestic opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, ahead of Into The Woods ($31.05 million), and the biggest global opening for the same category, ahead of Les Miserables ($103 million).

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, follows Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power, and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

Read the reviews for Wicked here.