AMC Theatres Reminding Attendees of No-Singing Policy for WICKED Screenings

After a long wait for the Wicked movie, people are understandably excited. But a select few may be a little too excited. At least that's what AMC Theatres is preparing for with a new spot that will play ahead of the musical film, opening tomorrow. In the 30-second advisory, the theater chain is reminding audience members that singing along to favorite songs is not allowed during screenings of the movie.

In an e-mail to The Indianapolis Star, AMC spokesperson Ryan Noonan reiterated that “AMC has a long-standing policy that prohibits disruptive behavior" and this timely Wicked spot "incorporates the themes of the film as a fun, engaging reminder to moviegoers to not disrupt the experience for those around them as they enjoy the show.”

However, those interested in special sing-along screenings are in luck. On December 25- about a month after Wicked arrives in theaters- select theaters will host screenings specifically tailored for belting out the movie's songs including Popular, The Wizard and I, and Defying Gravity.

But, in the meantime, attendees are encouraged to respect their fellow audience members when attending standard screenings of the film.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part will be released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.