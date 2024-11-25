WICKED Boasts Biggest Opening Weekend For a Broadway Musical Film Adaptation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The highly-anticipated Wicked film is already bringing in big numbers at the box office following its opening weekend. Variety reports that the film brought in $114 million in North America, plus $50.2 million internationally, bringing its global total to $165 million during its opening weekend. This marks the biggest domestic opening weekend for a film based on a Broadway musical, ahead of Into The Woods ($31.05 million), and the biggest global opening for the same category, ahead of Les Miserables ($103 million).

Wicked boasts the fifth-largest global debut in history for a musical, behind only 2019’s live action adaptation of The Lion King ($446 million), 2017’s live action Beauty and the Beast ($358 million), 2019’s Frozen 2 ($358 million) and 2019’s Aladdin ($213 million).

The film also has had the third-best domestic debut of 2024 in general, just behind Deadpool & Wolverine ($211 million) and Inside Out 2 ($154 million).

Read more on Variety.

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. The first part was released on November 22, 2024, with Part Two hitting theaters on November 21, 2025.

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, follows Elphaba who is misunderstood because of her unusual green skin and has yet to discover her true power, and Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. After encountering The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

Read the reviews for Wicked here.