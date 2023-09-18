Video: Backstreet Boy AJ McLean Visits & JULIET and Sings 'I Want It That Way' With Betsy Wolfe

& Juliet features an iconic playlist of Pop hits by Max Martin, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65 Photo 1 Tony Award-Winning Actor Michael McGrath Dies At Age 65
Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024 Photo 2 Rialto Chatter: LEMPICKA Will Open On Broadway Spring 2024
Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway Next Year Photo 3 Kelli O'Hara and Brian d'Arcy James Will Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES on Broadway
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024 Photo 4 WATER FOR ELEPHANTS is Coming to Broadway in 2024

& Juliet got a special visitor when Backstreet Boy AJ McLean came to the show! 

Watch McLean and Betsy Wolfe sing the Backstreet Boys' hit 'I Want It That Way' Below!

With nine Tony Award nominations, & Juliet continues to play to sold-out crowds night after night at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre (124 West 43rd St). 

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more. 

The current cast includes Tony Award nominee Lorna Courtney as ‘Juliet,’ Austin Scott as Romeo, Tony Award-winner Paulo Szot as ‘Lance,’ Tony Award nominee Betsy Wolfe as ‘Anne Hathaway’ (no, not that one–the wife of William Shakespeare), Justin David Sullivan as ‘May,’ Melanie La Barrie as ‘Angelique,’ Ben Jackson Walker as ‘Romeo,’ and Philippe Arroyo as ‘Francois,’ with Brandon Antonio, Michael Iván Carrier, Nico DeJesus, Nicholas Edwards, Virgil Gadson, Bobby “Pocket” Horner, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Vi Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Joe Moeller, Brittany Nicholas, Ava Noble, Kim Onah, Veronica Otim, Jasmine Rafael, Matt Raffy, Tiernan Tunnicliffe, and Rachel Webb.




Play Broadway Games

The Broadway Match-Up The Broadway Scramble
Tony Awards Trivia Broadway World Game


RELATED STORIES

1
& JULIET on Broadway- A Complete Guide Photo
& JULIET on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about & Juliet on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

2
Austin Scott Joins the Cast of & JULIET Next Month Photo
Austin Scott Joins the Cast of & JULIET Next Month

& Juliet has announced that Austin Scott will join the cast as ‘Shakespeare’ on Tuesday, August 8, replacing Tony Award-nominee Stark Sands, who will play his final performance on August 6.

3
& JULIETs MEGAN KANE Takes Over Our Instagram For The Tony Awards Photo
& JULIET's MEGAN KANE Takes Over Our Instagram For The Tony Awards

Tune in to our Instagram story today, Sunday June 11, as & Juliet's Megan Kane takes over to take you behind the scenes of her day at the 76th Annual Tony Awards. 

4
Video: & JULIETs Lorna Courtney Performs Baby One More Time on THE VIEW Photo
Video: & JULIET's Lorna Courtney Performs 'Baby One More Time' on THE VIEW

Tony nominee Lorna Courtney performed '...Baby One More Time' from the hit musical & Juliet on The View this morning. & Juliet is nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. Courtney is nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Musical. Watch the video of the performance now!

More Hot Stories For You

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Releases New Block of Tickets Through April 2024THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Releases New Block of Tickets Through April 2024
Bonnie Milligan, Jeannette Bayardelle, Carolee Carmello, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's 31st Anniversary GalaBonnie Milligan, Jeannette Bayardelle, Carolee Carmello, and More Join Abingdon Theatre Company's 31st Anniversary Gala
CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1CHICAGO Releases New Block of Tickets Through September 1
Lauren Boebert Apologies For Behavior at Denver BEETLEJUICE PerformanceLauren Boebert Apologies For Behavior at Denver BEETLEJUICE Performance

Videos

Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who Sing with Crowd After HADESTOWN
Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights Video
Watch HIghlights from BROADWAY FOREVER in Washington Heights
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
WICKED

Recommended For You