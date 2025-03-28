Video: Andrew Scott Runs From VANYA Curtain Call to Screening in Costume

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Andrew Scott went from Vanya on stage to Vanya on screen all in one night! After finishing a recent performance of his one-man play at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Off-Broadway, the actor ran from the stage, to the stage door, and then immediately to a screening of the live capture of the play.

A new video shows Scott stepping offstage at the Off-Broadway production, before greeting fans at the stage door and then dashing through the rain in New York City to surprise audiences at a screening of the filmed London version. The actor walked from the Lucille Lortel to the Jack H. Skirball Center For the Performing Arts to take his bow in front of an audience at the screening.

Andrew Scott running through New York from his curtain call to an audience of people watching Vanya on the big screen is everything ? pic.twitter.com/I97sjtzGzj — National Theatre Live (@NTLive) March 28, 2025

Learn more about how to watch Andrew Scott in Vanya at home here. The Olivier Award-winning production is co-created with Mr. Scott, adaptor Simon Stephens, designer Rosanna Vize and director Sam Yates.

Anton Chekhov’s timeless masterpiece has captivated audiences and influenced dramatists for more than 125 years, thanks to the emotional depth and subtle humor it brings to the exploration of unfulfilled dreams, existential yearning, and the complexities of human relationships. A trove of history’s greatest stage stars, including Laurence Olivier, Ian McKellen, and Peter O’Toole, have tackled its titular character. None of them played every role...until now.