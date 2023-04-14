Video: Andrew Durand Sings 'Somebody Will' From SHUCKED

An all new song called "Somebody Will" has been released as the second single from the forthcoming Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording. Featuring Andrew Durand, leading man, the song is penned by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally. Check out the video below!

The Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Jason Howland, Billy Jay Stein, McAnally, and Clark, is set for digital release on Friday, May 5 and on CD on Friday, June 9. The CD is available for preorder HERE.

Shucked opened last week at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street).

Shucked, with book by Tony Award® winner Robert Horn, music and lyrics by Clark and McAnally, and direction by three-time Tony Award® winner Jack O'Brien, stars (in alphabetical order) John Behlmann, Kevin Cahoon, Durand, Tony Award nominee Grey Henson, Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Alex Newell.

The ensemble of Shucked features Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp. The swings are Miki Abraham, Ken Wulf Clark, Traci Elaine Lee, and Alan Wiggins.

Shucked - Original Broadway Cast Recording Track List

1 Overture

2 Corn

3 Walls

4 Walls (Reprise)

5 The Travelling Song

6 Bad

7 Woman of the World

8 Somebody Will

9 Independently Owned

10 Holy Shit

11 Maybe Love

12 Corn (Reprise)

13 Entr'acte

14 We Love Jesus

15 OK

16 That's How You Say I Do

17 Friends

18 Best Man

19 The Corn Mix

20 Maybe Love (Reprise)

21 Friends (Acoustic Version - Bonus Track) | Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

22 Maybe Love (Bonus Track) | Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

With choreography by Sarah O'Gleby, and music supervision, music direction, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award nominee Jason Howland, the design team for Shucked includes Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), Drama Desk Award® nominee Tilly Grimes (costume design), Tony Award nominee Japhy Weideman (lighting design), Tony Award winner John Shivers (sound design), Academy Award® winner and Emmy Award® winner Mia Neal (wig design), and Stephen Kopel, C12 Casting (casting director).



