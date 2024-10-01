Video: Alicia Keys Discusses New 'Kaleidoscope Dreams' Organization Inspired by HELL'S KITCHEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Monday, Alicia Keys stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss her Tony Award-winning musical, Hell's Kitchen. Keys is launching a new organization, Kaleidoscope Dreams, that is drawn directly from the musical itself.

"In the musical, "Kaleidoscope" is a brand-new song that I wrote that really is the moment when Alim the protagonist, her whole world opens up to what's possible," Keys explained. "And we wanted to open up an organization that promotes education throughout the community, for underrepresented communities. And it's really through the inspiration of art."

The organization serves people from all walks of life and takes the idea of a kaleidoscope- something that offers endless possibilities- and makes it manifest.

"Hell's Kitchen has been 13 years in the making. So this has been like a baby of mine. Matter of fact, we've realized that it's older than my first child," she told Meyers. Watch the full interview!

Hell's Kitchen follows Ali, a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 16-time Grammy® Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

Photo credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC