Video: Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster in Rehearsal For SWEENEY TODD

Tveit and Foster will begin performances on Friday February 9, 2024, for 12 weeks only.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Beginning this week, Tony Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Aaron Tveit will star as Sweeney Todd, and two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster will star as Mrs. Lovett, in the Tony-nominated revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Tveit and Foster will begin performances on Friday February 9, 2024, for 12 weeks only. Their final performance will be Sunday May 5, 2024.

An all new video has been released featuring clips of the pair in rehearsal for the musical.

Check out the video below!

Featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is directed by Thomas Kail. The revival is led by producer Jeffrey Seller.

As previously announced, Josh Groban and Annaleigh Ashford will play their final performance as Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett on Sunday January 14, 2024.

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street began performances on February 26, 2023, and opened on March 26, 2023, at Broadway’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

For the first time since 1980, Broadway audiences can experience Stephen Sondheim’s Tony Award®–winning score as it was performed in the original production—with Jonathan Tunick’s original 26-player orchestration on an epic scale. Tony Award–winning director Thomas Kail (Hamilton) helms the return of the musical thriller.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s landmark musical, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he’s sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest – and most unsettling – pies in London.

The current cast of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street includes Groban as Sweeney Todd and  Ashford as Mrs. Lovett, Gaten Matarazzo (“Stranger Things”) as Tobias, Daniel Yearwood (Hamilton) as Anthony, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana, The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

The cast also includes Joanna Carpenter (A Sherlock Carol), Galyana Castillo (Waitress), Jonathan Christopher (Hamilton), Dwayne Cooper (Motown), Kyrie Courter (Ragtime), Taeler Cyrus (Wicked), Timothy Hughes (Hadestown), Paul-Jordan Jansen (Beauty and the Beast), Alicia Kaori (The King and  I), Michael Kuhn (Le nozze di Figaro), Raymond J. Lee (Groundhog Day), Megan Ort (Cats), Patricia Phillips (The Phantom of the Opera), Mia Pinero (West Side Story), Samantha Pollino (Hamilton), Keven Quillon (My Fair Lady), Lexi Rabadi (Beauty and the Beast), Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Kristie Dale Sanders (Oklahoma!), Claire Saunders (The Great Gatsby – The Immersive Show), Stephen Tewksbury (The Phantom of the Opera), Daniel Torres (The Music Man), Felix Torrez-Ponce (Newsies), DeLaney Westfall (Kinky Boots), Tug Watson (The Phantom of the Opera) and Hennessy Winkler (Oklahoma!).



