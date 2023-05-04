Victoria Phillips Comes To Inspir Carnegie Hill To Discuss Her Latest Book

The event is set for May 4.

Former Dancer at Martha Graham Dance Company, Victoria Phillips, now a Ph.D., with nearly five advanced academic degrees, is bringing her wisdom and inspiration to Inspīr Carnegie Hill, as part of an ongoing series for residents focused on celebrating older adults who are still actively pursuing their dreams, despite being in their 80s, 90s and beyond.

TODAY, Phillips will be discussing her eclectic career, along with her newest book, Martha Graham's Cold War: The Dance of American Diplomacy ,in addition to a live performance by the world-renowned Martha Graham Dance Company.

Today is sure to be delightful and insightful conversation. According to Phillips, her career was not a straightforward one. "I started dancing on the stage in New York at age 10, and continued to perform throughout high school, when I also trained with the famed Martha Graham herself, until 1980. I then attended the School of General Studies at Columbia for 'older students,' who also had a career. So, funnily enough, I was considered 'old' at 20! I majored in literature and creative writing and went to work for the University so I could continue to study. I ended up at the Business School, which led to a career as a hedge fund manager." After retiring, a second time, to have three daughters, she returned to Columbia to get her Ph.D. in U.S. History, majoring in Politics and Dance.

Phillips noted, "I had a hard time convincing some professors that I should be allowed into the PhD cohort because by the time I was eligible for tenure, I would be at retirement age. I was considered a 'bad investment.' Nonetheless, I had champions at Columbia. Although I have a PhD, I am continuing to study. I will be getting my fifth MA degree in Biography and Memoir Studies from the CUNY Graduate Center in 2024. I am also pursuing advanced work at Oxford and St. Andrews in Religion and Theology. So, after retiring at 20 and then again at 32, I will never retire again."



