Vaudevisuals Press to Release VISUAL ALCHEMY: THE MAGIC LIFE OF JEFF SHERIDAN

The book is available for pre-sale now.

Mar. 18, 2023  

Vaudevisuals Press is releasing a book about the father of modern street magic, Jeff Sheridan, hailed by John Lennon as "the best magician I've ever seen." Featuring a preface by John Strausbaugh (The New York Times Weekly Explorer), Visual Alchemy: The Magic Life of Jeff Sheridan is comprised of essays by renowned fellow magicians who have been influenced or taught by Sheridan, including Jeff McBride and Mark Setteducati. The book is available for pre-sale now and general sales on May 15, 2023. https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2231502®id=&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fvabook.site?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

From 1967 to 1989, New Yorkers strolling through Central Park were mesmerized by a silent master of prestidigitation dressed in minimalist black, who could make an entire deck of cards appear and disappear with a flick of his wrist. Jeff Sheridan's street style was avant-garde, almost dance-like, without any of the usual patter or banter. He astonished audiences with his pure physical dexterity. An entire generation of world-class contemporary magicians were influenced or taught by Sheridan, among them Jeff McBride and David Copperfield.

Visual Alchemy: The Magic Life of Jeff Sheridan pays tribute to Sheridan's enduring genius through 14 essays and loving accolades written by fellow magicians and street performers. The book also includes rarely-seen photographs of Sheridan performing in New York City streets from 1976 to 1989 taken by Jim R. Moore, best known for his iconic photographs of highwire walker Philippe Petit, which are featured in the Oscar-winning documentary Man on Wire. A book for anyone interested in magic or New York City street life, Visual Alchemy: The Magic Life of Jeff Sheridan offers readers an insider's perspective of a legendary performer during a transformative era in New York. The book will be available wherever great books are sold!

Vaudevisuals Press was founded by Jim R. Moore, a passionate and prolific documenter of "the eccentric performing arts," whose photographs have appeared in The New York Times, The Village Voice, Time Out NY, Dance Magazine, and in numerous books and public exhibitions. Recent publications include Don't Miss This: A Decade of Eccentric Performing Arts.




