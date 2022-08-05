VIDEO: Watch the Cast of HAMILTON Perform 'The Schuyler Sisters' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Click Here for More on Hamilton

This morning, the cast of Hamilton took over Central Park for their first-ever morning talk show performance.

The Broadway cast of the hit musical performed "The Schuyler Sisters," featuring Mandy Gonzalez as Angelica Schuyler, Krystal Joy Brown as Eliza Schuyler, Aubin Wise as Peggy Schuyler, and Nik Walker as Aaron Burr.

Before the performance, the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared to discuss the impact that the show has made.

"It's really overwhelming for this thing that I thought would hopefully run a couple of years to have become this thing that keeps bringing gifts back to all of us," Miranda said.

The segment also featured an interview with Gonzalez, Brown, Wise, and Walker, who discussed connecting with audiences after the Broadway shutdown and the show's worldwide popularity.

Later in the show, Nik Walker and the cast performed "Wait For It." Watch the second performance here. Check out photos from the concert here.

This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

There are currently six Hamilton companies including Broadway, three North American tours, London and Sydney. Hamilton will open in Hamburg, Germany in October 2022 where it will be translated and performed in German.

Watch the interview here:

Watch the cast of Hamilton perform "The Schuyler Sisters" here: