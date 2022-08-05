VIDEO: Watch Nik Walker & the HAMILTON Cast Perform 'Wait For It' on GMA

Click Here for More on Hamilton

This morning, the cast of Hamilton gave their first-ever morining talk show performance on Good Morning America.

Broadcast live from Central Park, the cast performed "Wait For It," featuring Nik Walker as Aaron Burr. Watch the new performance below!

Check out photos from the concert here.

Earlier in the day, Mandy Gonzalez, Krystal Joy Brown, and Aubin Wise joined Walker for a performance of "The Schuyler Sisters." The performance was preceded by an interview with the show's creator, Lin-Manuel Miranda. Watch the performance and interview here.

This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

There are currently six Hamilton companies including Broadway, three North American tours, London and Sydney. Hamilton will open in Hamburg, Germany in October 2022 where it will be translated and performed in German.

Watch the new performance of "Wait For It" here: