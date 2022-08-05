Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Hamilton
Click Here for More on Hamilton

Photos: First Look At The Cast of HAMILTON Performing In Their First-Ever Morning Show Concert

See HAMILTON performances from August 5th in Central Park.

Aug. 5, 2022  

The cast of Hamilton performed live in Central Park as part of Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series. This is Hamilton's first Morning Show Concert. The cast performed "The Schuyler Sisters" and "Wait For It" the morning of August 5th.

About Hamilton

The groundbreaking musical sensation, Hamilton springs from the mind of Emmy, Tony, and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda and tells the unlikely story of the ten-dollar founding father, Alexander Hamilton who was young, scrappy, and hungry and ready to mark his mark on this new nation.

From bastard orphan to George Washington's right hand man, rebel to war hero, loving husband caught in the country's first sex scandal to the Treasury secretary who made an untrusting world believe in the American economy, Hamilton is an exploration of a political mastermind. This revolutionary tale of America's fiery founding is told through the sounds of the what this nation has become. Directed by Thomas Kail and choreographed by Andy Blankenbuehler, this new musical about taking your shot will turn your world upside down.

Photo Credit: ABC/Paula Lobo

Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton

Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton

Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton

Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton

Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton

Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton

Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton

Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton

Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton

Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton

Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton

Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton

Hamilton
Cast of Hamilton




Related Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hamilton Magnet

Hamilton Magnet

Hamilton Button Set

Hamilton Button Set

Hamilton Shot Glass

Hamilton Shot Glass

Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee

Hamilton Unisex Gold Star Show Tee




From This Author - Grace Cutler


THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE Is Set To Open in Two Weeks In Omaha
August 5, 2022

The Omaha Community Playhouse will present The  Legend of Georgia McBride by Matthew Lopez.
The Gottabees Plan To Perform GO HOME TINY MONSTER At Theatre by The Sea This Month
August 5, 2022

Owner and producer Bill Hanney has announced The Gottabees and their delightful production of Go Home Tiny Monster to Theatre by The Sea on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 10:00 am and 12 noon.
Tickets Now Available For Off-Broadway Premiere Of OUR MAN IN SANTIAGO
August 5, 2022

Secure tickets for the New York City off-Broadway premiere of Our Man in Santiago, by two-time Emmy nominee and WGA award-winner Mark Wilding (Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal, Good Girls, Charmed).
Photos: First Look at Kyla Stone, Patti Murin & More in LEGALLY BLONDE at The Muny
July 31, 2022

Get a first look at new photos of The Muny's Legally Blonde The Musical, running July 25 - 31, 2022.
Star Trek Legend Nichelle Nichols Dies At 89
July 31, 2022

Nichelle Nichols, famous for portraying communications officer Uhura on the original “Star Trek” series, died Saturday night in Silver City, N.M. She was 89 years old.