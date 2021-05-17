Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Watch All of MCC Theater's MISCAST21

The special event featured Idina Menzel, Kelli O'Hara, Billy Porter, Annaleigh Ashford, Renee Elise Goldsberry, LaChanze, Robin de Jesus, and more!

May. 17, 2021  

Just last night, the best of Broadway gathered for MCC's Miscast- one of the most anticipated and exciting theater events in New York each year. The biggest stars of stage and screen once again took to the virtual stage to sing songs from roles in which they would not traditionally be cast, inviting theater fans from around the world to join in the celebration.

The big night featured (in order of appearance): Renée Elise Goldsberry performing "Those Magic Changes" from Grease, Melissa Barrera and Leslie Grace performing "What You Own" from Rent, Cheyenne Jackson performing "If I Were a Bell" from Guys and Dolls, Jai'len Josey performing "Out There" from The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Robin de Jesús performing "Nothing" from A Chorus Line, Patrick Wilson performing "Think of Me" from The Phantom of the Opera, LaChanze performing "Wait for It" from Hamilton, Annaleigh Ashford performing "Mister Mistoffelees" from Cats, Kelly Marie Tran performing "You and Me (But Mostly Me)" from The Book of Mormon, Billy Porter performing "Diva's Lament" from Spamalot, Aaron Tveit and Gavin Creel performing "In His Eyes" from Jekyll and Hyde, Kelli O'Hara performing "Beautiful City from Godspell, and Idina Menzel performing "Morning Glow" from Pippin.

Watch the full broadcast below:


