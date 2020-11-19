VIDEO: Watch a Broadway Kids Town Hall with Nancy Carson, Baayork Lee and Moderator Richard Jay-Alexander- Live at 3pm!

Today, November 19 (3pm ET), BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the process of opening up the country moving slowly and unassuredly, our theatre and performing arts community can only be hopeful as information slowly comes our way.

Television and film production has been able to begin (with strict rules in place) and pods coming into play. Theatre projects, however, have been very slow to materialize.

Join us today as legendary kids agent Nancy Carson and Broadway's Baayork Lee are joined by Richard Jay-Alexander for a conversation with a slew of Broadway kids, including: Alyssa Marvin (Trevor), Brooklyn Shuck (Evil, CBS NY), Emily Hoder (Les Miz Tour), Kayla Teruel (Music Man, Les Miz Tour), Luke Mannikus (Trevor), Max Bartos (Sing Street), Noelle Hogan (Music Man), Owen Tabaka (Love Life at Encores), Quinn Copeland (Punky Brewster, Peacock LA), Quinn Titcomb (Les Miz Tour), Sam Poon (Sing Street), Tanner Quirk (Music Man), and Taven Blanke (Music Man).

Tune in at 3pm to watch live!

