VIDEO: Watch a Broadway Kids Town Hall with Nancy Carson, Baayork Lee and Moderator Richard Jay-Alexander- Live at 3pm!
TOPIC: What’s affecting our young talent right now?
Today, November 19 (3pm ET), BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the process of opening up the country moving slowly and unassuredly, our theatre and performing arts community can only be hopeful as information slowly comes our way.
Television and film production has been able to begin (with strict rules in place) and pods coming into play. Theatre projects, however, have been very slow to materialize.
Join us today as legendary kids agent Nancy Carson and Broadway's Baayork Lee are joined by Richard Jay-Alexander for a conversation with a slew of Broadway kids, including: Alyssa Marvin (Trevor), Brooklyn Shuck (Evil, CBS NY), Emily Hoder (Les Miz Tour), Kayla Teruel (Music Man, Les Miz Tour), Luke Mannikus (Trevor), Max Bartos (Sing Street), Noelle Hogan (Music Man), Owen Tabaka (Love Life at Encores), Quinn Copeland (Punky Brewster, Peacock LA), Quinn Titcomb (Les Miz Tour), Sam Poon (Sing Street), Tanner Quirk (Music Man), and Taven Blanke (Music Man).
Tune in at 3pm to watch live!
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
Breaking: The Casts of AIN'T TOO PROUD, JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS & More Will Take Part in ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special on NBC
On Thanksgiving morning, theatre fans will get their first taste of Broadway in months when casts reunite for performances on the Macy's Thanksgiving ...
BroadwayWorld Will Debut Town Hall with Legendary Kids Agent Nancy Carson & Broadway's Baayork Lee; Moderated By Richard Jay-Alexander
On Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 3pm ET, BroadwayWorld will be opening dialogues that aren't being seen or talked about anywhere else. With the proc...
When Will the 2020 Tony Awards Ceremony Take Place?
When announcements about the 2020 Tony Awards began earlier in the fall, buzz circulated that The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing were l...
Joshua Henry to Join HAMILTON for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
It was recently announced that the Broadway casts of Hamilton, Mean Girls, Ain't Too Proud and Jagged Little Pill will all be featured in pre-recorded...
THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN by Keenan Scott II to Open on Broadway This Upcoming Season
Today, producers Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, announced that Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play...