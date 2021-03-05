VIDEO: Watch a Birdland Celebration on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) celebrating Birdland with Jim Caruso, Natalie Douglas, Julie Halston, Marilyn Maye, Billy Stritch and Nick Ziobro.

a??Opening their doors in December of 1949, the legendary Birdland jazz club has been a home for some of the most respected musicians of all time. Named after Charlie "Yardbird" Parker, the club has hosted all the A-list talent from Ella Fitzgerald to Diana Krall and everyone in between.

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.