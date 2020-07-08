VIDEO: Watch World Premiere of THE LINE, Starring Santino Fontana, Alison Pill and More- Live at 7:30pm!

The Public Theater will present the world premiere of THE LINE, written by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen and directed by Blank, to debut tonight, July 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The live-streamed play, brings first-person stories of New York City's first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic to the digital stage. Commissioned by The Public Theater and written specifically for the digital sphere, this new play will remain available on demand until August 4 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

THE LINE is a new play by Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen created in the award-winning documentary style that brought you The Exonerated, Aftermath, and Coal Country. Crafted from firsthand interviews with New York City medical first responders during the COVID-19 pandemic, THE LINE cuts through the media and political noise to reveal the lived experiences of frontline medical workers in New York and their battle to save lives in a system built to serve the bottom line.

The company of THE LINE features Santino Fontana (David), Arjun Gupta (Vikram), John Ortiz (Oscar), Alison Pill (Jennifer), Nicholas Pinnock (Dwight), Jamey Sheridan (Ed), and Lorraine Toussaint (Sharon). THE LINE features original music composition by Aimee Mann, and Janelle Caso will serve as production stage manager.

Tune in at 7:30pm EDT to watch live and click here to hear more about the play from Blank and Jensen!

