VIDEO: Watch THE SMELL OF THE KILL on STARS IN THE HOUSE

Stars in the House continues today (2pm) with Plays In The House: THE SMELL OF THE KILL By Michele Lowe. Starring Krysta Rodriguez, Courtney Reed, Olivia Puckett, Jason SweetTooth Williams. Directed by Adrienne Campbell-Holt. Artistic Director: Jane Abramson. Streaming Director: Hudson Flynn.

The Smell of the Kill is a play by Michele Lowe that premiered at Cleveland Play House in 1999. It opened on Broadway at the Helen Hayes Theatre in March 2002. The cast starred Lisa Emery, Claudia Shear and Jessica Stone, with direction by Christopher Ashley.

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.

Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.

