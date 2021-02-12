VIDEO: Watch Soap Stars Unite for Cancer Support Community on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Special guests will include Katherine Kelly Lang, Heather Tom, John McCook and Linda Bohannon
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Katherine Kelly Lang, Heather Tom, John McCook and Linda Bohannon benefitting Cancer Support Community.
As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. For additional information. visit: https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org
Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.
Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.
