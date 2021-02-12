Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Stars in the House
Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

VIDEO: Watch Soap Stars Unite for Cancer Support Community on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Special guests will include Katherine Kelly Lang, Heather Tom, John McCook and Linda Bohannon

Feb. 12, 2021  

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Katherine Kelly Lang, Heather Tom, John McCook and Linda Bohannon benefitting Cancer Support Community.

As the largest professionally led nonprofit network of cancer support worldwide, the Cancer Support Community is dedicated to ensuring that all people impacted by cancer are empowered by knowledge, strengthened by action, and sustained by community. For additional information. visit: https://www.cancersupportcommunity.org

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.

Visit starsinthehouse.com to donate to The Actors Fund, watch previous episodes, learn about upcoming guests and more.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams On Demand
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams On Demand
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
Santino Fontana & Seth Rudetsky 2/21 8 PM ET
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
John Lloyd Young?s Vegas Valentine 2/12 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT

Related Articles
VIDEO: Its Game Night on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm! Photo

VIDEO: It's Game Night on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

VIDEO: The Cast of THE LOVE BOAT Reunites on Stars in the House Photo

VIDEO: The Cast of THE LOVE BOAT Reunites on Stars in the House

The Cast of THE LOVE BOAT to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE Photo

The Cast of THE LOVE BOAT to Reunite on STARS IN THE HOUSE

VIDEO: Watch White and Friends on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm! Photo

VIDEO: Watch White and Friends on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!


More Hot Stories For You