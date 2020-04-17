VIDEO: Watch Ramin Karimloo Host PHANTOM Afterparty- Live Now!

After today's broadcast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's #TheShowMustGoOn The Phantom of the Opera, the phantom himself, Ramin Karimloo, will host a virtual after party to give everyone the chance to come together and celebrate the resiliency or musical theatre. WHAT A MASQUERADE will begin around 4:45pm EST. Tune in below to watch as some special guests from the production stop by.

Ramin is even giving fans the chance to join the live-streamed party! Dress to impress! If you would like the chance to join, email you name, age, where you're from, and whether you'll be sporting any notable outfits or costumes to WhatAMasquerade@gmail.com.

The Actors Fund announced today that the broadcast will support The Actors Fund and other international organizations. On behalf of The Phantom of the Opera companies on Broadway, in The West End and around the world, the broadcast, free on YouTube for 48 hours, will encourage viewer donations that will go to the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment, among others.

Webber said, "On behalf of all of the companies of Phantom worldwide, I applaud those people on the front lines that are working tirelessly during this extraordinary time. And I hope those who are able will take a moment to donate to The Actors Fund, an organization helping thousands of people in need."

From Phantom of The Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (2011): In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before. Inspired by the original staging by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne, this lavish, fully-staged production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of London's legendary Royal Albert Hall features a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.





