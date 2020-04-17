VIDEO: Watch Sierra Boggess, Ramin Karimloo & More in THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA with The Shows Must Go On- Live at 2pm!

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with The Phantom of the Opera today, April 17 (2pm EST). Due to rights restrictions, it will be available for 24 hours in the UK and 48 hours in all other countries. Tune in at 2pm to watch below!

The broadcast will be the version of the show recorded for its 25th anniversary at the Royal Albert Hall in 2011, starring Ramin Karimloo as the Phantom and Sierra Boggess as Christine.

The Actors Fund announced today that the broadcast will support The Actors Fund and other international organizations. On behalf of The Phantom of the Opera companies on Broadway, in The West End and around the world, the broadcast, free on YouTube for 48 hours, will encourage viewer donations that will go to the national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and serves as a safety net to everyone in performing arts and entertainment, among others.

Webber said, "On behalf of all of the companies of Phantom worldwide, I applaud those people on the front lines that are working tirelessly during this extraordinary time. And I hope those who are able will take a moment to donate to The Actors Fund, an organization helping thousands of people in need."

From Phantom of The Opera at the Royal Albert Hall (2011): In celebration of the 25th Anniversary of Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera, Cameron Mackintosh produced a unique, spectacular staging of the musical on a scale which had never been seen before. Inspired by the original staging by Hal Prince and Gillian Lynne, this lavish, fully-staged production set in the sumptuous Victorian splendour of London's legendary Royal Albert Hall features a cast and orchestra of over 200, plus some very special guest appearances.

Donate to NHS Charities COVID19 Appeal: http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fund/... Donate to these worthwhile arts causes: UK: http://actingforothers.co.uk/ US: https://broadwaycares.org/ Australia: https://www.actorsbenevolentfund.org.au/

