VIDEO: Watch Rachel Tucker Sing 'Woman' From THE PIRATE QUEEN

On Thursday, 6 February, BroadwayWorld UK attended a special rehearsal press performance for the upcoming charity concert production of Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg's The Pirate Queen, which plays at the London Coliseum on 23 February, with the proceeds going to Leukaemia UK.

Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker (Come From Away, Wicked), who plays Grace O'Malley in The Pirate Queen, performed "Woman". Speaking about the number to BroadwayWorld, Tucker said: "'Woman' is a fantastic, standalone, powerful song within the show and it really takes you back to - when you say 'woman', what do you mean by 'woman'? It's fundamentally Grace asking herself, and the men around her. It's more than just a name - I can do what you can do. It's about equality."

Watch the video below by West End Video!

Based on the real-life story of historical figure Grace O'Malley, an Irish Chieftain and notorious pirate, The Pirate Queen is an adventure chronicling the compelling, inspiring heroine who led an extraordinary life as a rogue, lover and mother in 16th-century Ireland. To protect her people and save her one true love, O'Malley must confront the one woman more powerful than her - her fierce rival, Queen Elizabeth I of England.

From the writers of Les Misérables and Miss Saigon, the show combines classic storytelling and a sweeping score with the powerful, vibrant traditions of Irish dance and song, to create a modern musical event that is both historic romance and a timeless epic.

The Pirate Queen opened on Broadway in 2007. This concert production marks its London debut.

Rachel Tucker starred in the original London cast of Come From Away, and will soon join the Broadway production of the show! Check back shortly for video interviews with her and the rest of the brilliant Pirate Queen cast.





