VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Duet Ariana Grande's 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Cover

Kristin Chenoweth took to TikTok to duet Ariana Grande's cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz. She captioned the video. "Just two Ozians."
Grande posted the TikTok cover earlier today as a response to comments asking why she doesn't sing anymore, sharing that she is "literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day."
Grande is currently preparing to play Glinda, the role originated by Chenoweth on Broadway, in the upcoming Wicked film.
The two-part film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked is currently being filmed in the U.K. Grande will be playing the role of Glinda and Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba. They will be joined by Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, plus Keala Settle, Bowen Yang, and more.
The films, the first of which will be released in 2024, are currently being filmed in the U.K. after starting rehearsals in September 2022. In the Heights film director Jon M. Chu will helm both of the movies.
Watch the TikTok duet here:
Related Stories
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
McKenzie Kurtz will join the cast of WICKED at Broadway’s Gershwin Theatre, taking over the role of Glinda beginning Tuesday, February 14. See how to purchase tickets!
Watch Brittney Johnson perform 'popular' in Wicked!
Maren Morris surprised audiences by bringing out Kristin Chenoweth to join her for a performance of 'For Good' from WICKED during the final show of Morris's Humble Quest concert tour at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Watch the video here.
Buy at the Theatre Shop
T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
More Hot Stories For You
Photos: Get a First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and James T. Lane in CHICAGO
January 20, 2023
Get a first look at photos of Jinkx Monsoon as 'Matron 'Mama' Morton' and James T. Lane as 'Billy Flynn' in Chicago on Broadway!
Jessie Mueller Joins STARS IN THE HOUSE FOR CLIMATE ACTION Concert
January 20, 2023
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley bring their hit series to The Green Room 42 for a special one-night-only Stars in the House for Climate Action to benefit the Broadway Green Alliance. Tony winner Jessie Mueller has just joined the lineup!
HERE LIES LOVE Producers Respond to Concerns About Timing- 'History Repeats Itself'
January 20, 2023
Here Lies Love, the immersive disco pop musical based on the rise and fall of Imelda Marcos and the People Power Revolution of the Philippines, is on its way to Broadway. The announcement, however, sparked questions from fans about the choice to bring the show back while the Marcos family is back in power.
Kelli O'Hara & Brian d'Arcy James to Lead DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES World Premiere Musical
January 20, 2023
Atlantic Theater Company will present the world premiere musical Days of Wine and Roses, adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay. See who is starring the production, performance dates, and how to purchase tickets!
Photos: Behind the Scenes of the Cast of FUNNY GIRL in the Recording Studio
January 20, 2023
The New Broadway Cast Recording of Funny Girl is now available wherever CDs are sold! All new Behind-the-Scenes photos have been released of the cast recording session.