VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Duet Ariana Grande's 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Cover

Kristin Chenoweth took to TikTok to duet Ariana Grande's cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz. She captioned the video. "Just two Ozians."

Grande posted the TikTok cover earlier today as a response to comments asking why she doesn't sing anymore, sharing that she is "literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day."

Grande is currently preparing to play Glinda, the role originated by Chenoweth on Broadway, in the upcoming Wicked film.

The two-part film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked is currently being filmed in the U.K. Grande will be playing the role of Glinda and Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba. They will be joined by Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, plus Keala Settle, Bowen Yang, and more.

The films, the first of which will be released in 2024, are currently being filmed in the U.K. after starting rehearsals in September 2022. In the Heights film director Jon M. Chu will helm both of the movies.

Watch the TikTok duet here: