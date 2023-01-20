Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED Film
Click Here for More on WICKED Film

VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Amid WICKED Filming

The two-part film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked is currently being filmed in the U.K.

Jan. 20, 2023  

Ariana Grande has shared a new video of her singing "Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz while preparing to film the upcoming Wicked movies.

Grande posted the video in response to comments asking why she doesn't sing anymore, sharing that she is "literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day."

She also stated that she filmed the video "mid getting ready" while "hiding Glinda's hair."

"Wanted to sing you a little something but don't want to sing anything that is not 'Ozian' at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now," Grande captioned the video.

The two-part film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked is currently being filmed in the U.K. Grande will be playing the role of Glinda and Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba. They will be joined by Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, plus Keala Settle, Bowen Yang, and more.

"She is and always will be a singer, she just happens to be able to do more than that," Erivo said while sharing the video to her own Instagram story. "Now...as you were...we're working!"

The films, the first of which will be released in 2024, are currently being filmed in the U.K. after starting rehearsals in September 2022. In the Heights film director Jon M. Chu will helm both of the movies.

Watch the TikTok here:

@arianagrande

wanted to sing you a little something but dont want to sing anything that is not Ozian at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now done with lots of love.

original sound - arianagrande




Related Stories
VIDEO: Michelle Yeoh Reveals How Grande & Erivo Convinced Her to Do WICKED Photo
VIDEO: Michelle Yeoh Reveals How Grande & Erivo Convinced Her to Do WICKED
Fresh off her Golden Globe win, Michelle Yeoh revealed how Jon M. Chu, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo convinced her to join the Wicked movie as Madame Morrible. After Chu initially approached her about playing the role, Yeoh was convinced to join the films after hearing from two of her future co-stars. Watch the interview video now!
Photos: Jeff Goldblum Visits WICKED In London Photo
Photos: Jeff Goldblum Visits WICKED In London
After the recent confirmation that he would be starring in the Wicked movies as The Wizard of Oz, Jeff Goldblum visited the West End production of Wicked. Goldblum will be starring in the films alongside Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, and more. Check out photos!
Keala Settle, Bowen Yang & More Round Out WICKED Movie Cast Photo
Keala Settle, Bowen Yang & More Round Out WICKED Movie Cast
Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, Keala Settle, Bronwyn James, Aaron Teoh, and Michael Carmichael have joined the cast of Jon M. Chu's film adaptation of Wicked. They will join the previously Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Ethan Slater, and Jonathan Bailey.
Michelle Yeoh & Jeff Goldblum Confirmed For WICKED Movie Photo
Michelle Yeoh & Jeff Goldblum Confirmed For WICKED Movie
Yeoh will join the recently announced Ethan Slater as Boq, plus previously announced Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, as well as Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in the two-part film adaption of the hit Broadway musical. Jeff Goldblum has also been confirmed to play the Wizard. Yeoh previously worked with Jon M. Chu on Crazy Rich Asians.

From This Author - Michael Major


Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'Freja The Dragon Releases Sophomore EP 'Midnight Feelings'
January 19, 2023

Freja The Dragon, the Swedish singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and protégé of Peter Bjorn and John's Bjorn Yttling (whose credits include Lykke Li, Chrissie Hynde, Neko Case, Diplo, Kygo & Primal Scream) has released her mesmerizing new EP Midnight Feelings today via Villa.
Season Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in FebruarySeason Ten Of LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER to Premiere in February
January 19, 2023

Comedian, actor, and writer John Oliver returns for a brand-new tenth season of his acclaimed half-hour series LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER. A satirical, insightful, and meticulously researched look at current events in the U.S. and around the globe, the weekly series features Oliver’s hilarious, expertly honed perspective.
NYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter CenturyNYC Cult Indie Faves The Van Pelt Announce First New Studio LP In A Quarter Century
January 19, 2023

The album was recorded and mixed in Summer / Fall 2021 by Jeff Zeigler (The War On Drugs, Kurt Vile) at Uniform Recording in Philadelphia, PA, and features guest appearances by Nate Kinsella and Ted Leo among others. The first single 'Punk House' is out everywhere tomorrow.
Snakehips Announce North American TourSnakehips Announce North American Tour
January 19, 2023

The upcoming genre-blending project will also feature their second hit collaboration with Tinashe, “Who’s Gonna Love You Tonight”, “All Around The World” which boasts a flowing vocal from rapper / songwriter Duckwrth and  “WATER” featuring Los-Angeles based talent Bryce Vine.
Megan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu VeeMegan Hilty Joins THE PRADEEPS OF PITTSBURGH Series With Sindhu Vee
January 19, 2023

Megan Hilty has joined the cast of The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh, a new comedy series that has just received a series order from Amazon Freevee. Hilty will star in the series alongside Matilda star Sindhu Vee and Naveen Andrews. Her is described as a 'sexy suburban Christian' who must learn to practice what she preaches when it comes to forgiveness.
share