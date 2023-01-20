VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Amid WICKED Filming

Ariana Grande has shared a new video of her singing "Over the Rainbow" from The Wizard of Oz while preparing to film the upcoming Wicked movies.

Grande posted the video in response to comments asking why she doesn't sing anymore, sharing that she is "literally on set filming two musical movies all day every day."

She also stated that she filmed the video "mid getting ready" while "hiding Glinda's hair."

"Wanted to sing you a little something but don't want to sing anything that is not 'Ozian' at the moment :) keeping to my little bubble for now," Grande captioned the video.

The two-part film adaptation of the hit musical Wicked is currently being filmed in the U.K. Grande will be playing the role of Glinda and Cynthia Erivo will play Elphaba. They will be joined by Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Marissa Bode as Nessarose, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, plus Keala Settle, Bowen Yang, and more.

"She is and always will be a singer, she just happens to be able to do more than that," Erivo said while sharing the video to her own Instagram story. "Now...as you were...we're working!"

The films, the first of which will be released in 2024, are currently being filmed in the U.K. after starting rehearsals in September 2022. In the Heights film director Jon M. Chu will helm both of the movies.

