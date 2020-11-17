VIDEO: Watch Jim Brickman & Friends on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!
Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 22 Number One albums and 33 Top 20 Radio Singles.
Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Jim Brickman and friends!
Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 22 Number One albums and 33 Top 20 Radio Singles in the industry bible, Billboard Magazine. He's garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music's Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music. Brickman is one of pop-music's most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising, to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.
New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.
Current and past episodes can be found on the website starsinthehouse.com.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Stephen Sondheim, Renée Fleming, David Foster, Josh Groban & More to Take Part in NY Philharmonic Virtual Gala
The New York Philharmonic will present its first-ever virtual gala, NY Phil ️ NYC, celebrating New York City, on November 19 at 7:00 p.m. EST. Feature...
BWW Exclusive: Listen to Tracks from All Five Tony Nominees for Best Original Score
2020 has proven to be an exceptional year for the Tony Awards and the nominees in the category of Best Original Score are equally exceptional. In a ca...
VIDEO: On This Day, November 14- CHICAGO Returns to Broadway
On this day in 1996, Broadway welcomed a razzle dazzle Broadway revival of Chicago! ...
30 Ovation-Worthy Quotes About the Theatre
The theatre, the theatre... let's talk about the theatre! Today BroadwayWorld is celebrating out favorite art form with a collection of our favorite q...
VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 2 Winner Tommy Kaiser's Journey to the Top
Congratulations to Tommy Kaiser, the college winner of Next on Stage! Look back at his journey throughout the competition from week 1 to the grand fin...
VIDEOS: Watch Next on Stage Season 2 Winner Haiden Pederson's Path to Victory
Congratulations to Haiden Pederson, the high school winner of Next on Stage! Look back at her journey throughout the competition from week 1 to the gr...