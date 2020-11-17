VIDEO: Watch Jim Brickman & Friends on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 22 Number One albums and 33 Top 20 Radio Singles.

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm) with Jim Brickman and friends!

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time earning 22 Number One albums and 33 Top 20 Radio Singles in the industry bible, Billboard Magazine. He's garnered two Grammy nominations, gospel music's Dove Award, two SESAC Songwriter of the Year Awards, and the Canadian Country Music Award. He also has a music scholarship named for him by his alma mater, the prestigious Cleveland Institute of Music. Brickman is one of pop-music's most fascinating success stories. He jumped from a career as a jingle writer of famous tunes for advertising, to reviving the romantic standard of the popular song. His first album release was 1995's "No Words," and he's gone on to sell eight million albums worldwide.

