VIDEO: Watch Inspirational New Video from the Actors Fund

The video was created by Mike Doyle and Charles Warburton and narrated by Colin Donnell

Apr. 16, 2021  

It's no secret that The Actors Fund has stepped up this year (and every year) in helping to keep unemployed artists afloat. You can still give to the organization that has already given so much. Below, watch an inspiration video from the Fund, narrated by Broadway favorite Colin Donnell.


The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit actorsfund.org.


