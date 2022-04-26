VIDEO: Watch Highlights from A STRANGE LOOP on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on A Strange Loop

The Broadway production of A Strange Loop, Michael R. Jackson's Pulitzer-Prize winning musical, opens today, April 26th, at the Lyceum Theater (149 W 45th St). A Strange Loop is directed by Stephen Brackett, choreographed by Raja Feather Kelly, and produced by Barbara Whitman, along with Page 73 Productions, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and Playwrights Horizons.

The Broadway cast of A Strange Loop features Jaquel Spivey, in his Broadway debut, as Usher. He joins original cast members Antwayn Hopper (Thought 6), L Morgan Lee (Thought 1), John-Michael Lyles (Thought 3), James Jackson, Jr. (Thought 2), John-Andrew Morrison (Thought 4), and Jason Veasey (Thought 5). Understudies include Edwin Bates, Kyle Ramar Freeman, Jon-Michael Reese, and Mars Rucker.

Check out highlights of the cast in action below!