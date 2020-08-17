VIDEO: Watch HAMILTON's Anthony Ramos in New Music Video for 'Stop'

There’s so much to discover if you stop.

Just last year, original Hamilton cast member and In the Heights film star, Anthony Ramos, released his first album, The Good & The Bad. Now, watch as he brings one of the songs, "Stop", to life in a post-pandemic world.

He writes in a recent tweet: "Sometimes the greatest moments in life is being able to highlight someone else's story. Here's a piece of Anthony Payne's. The "Stop" Video is Out Now."

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015. In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It." Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.

