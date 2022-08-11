Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Click Here for More on BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK

VIDEO: Watch HADESTOWN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park

Broadway in Bryant Park continues on Thursdays through August 25, 2022.

Aug. 11, 2022  

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! iHeartMedia New York's 106.7 LITE FM continued its 2022 season of the beloved series today with FREE performances all August long. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple alike are invited to join 106.7 LITE FM starting at 11 a.m., with open-air lunch hour performances running from 12:30 - 1:30 p.m. on the Bryant Park Stage.

Today's lineup featured performances from the Broadway casts of Between the Lines, The Phantom of the Opera, Dear Evan Hansen, Hadestown, and Chicago.

Watch highlights below and check back next week for performances from the casts of 1776 (pre-show), Come From Away, Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night, and Wicked. *Schedule subject to change.

VIDEO: Watch HADESTOWN, DEAR EVAN HANSEN & More Perform at Broadway in Bryant Park
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV


VIDEO: Meet Two of the Unsung Heroes of INTO THE WOODS, Understudies Jason Forbach & Mary Kate Moore
August 11, 2022

In this video, Into the Woods' Jason Forbach and Mary Kate Moore check in with BroadwayWorld to chat about understudying four roles each. How do they do it? Find out!
VIDEO: Go Inside Rehearsals For JOSEPH At The Muny Starring Jason Gotay, Jessica Vosk, Mykal Kilgore & More!
August 10, 2022

Go inside rehearsals for The Muny's grand finale of the 2022 season, the mega-fun hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, which runs August 12 - 18, 2022.
VIDEO: What's Tom Stoppard's LEOPOLDSTADT All About? The Company Explains
August 9, 2022

The Broadway company of Leopoldstadt is in rehearsals! Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, will begin its limited Broadway engagement on Wednesday, September 14 ahead of a Sunday, October 2 opening night at the Longacre Theatre. In this video, watch as Marber and just a few of the 38-member company check in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge as they begin work in the rehearsal room.
VIDEO: Get a First Look at BETWEEN THE LINES, Now Playing Off-Broadway
August 9, 2022

All new video clips have been released from BETWEEN THE LINES, now playing at the Tony Kiser Theater off-Broadway. The clips include the full song “Inner Thoughts,” a clip from “Mr. Darcy and Me,” which features the hilarious Vicki Lewis, and a clip of “Something to Hold On To.”
VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night Of Broadway-Bound THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA In Chicago
August 7, 2022

The world premiere production of The Devil Wears Prada, The Musical has officially opened in Chicago! The production began performances on July 19th, and celebrated opening night tonight, August 7th. The production runs through August 21st at Broadway In Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre. Watch the opening night curtain speeches from producer Kevin McCollum and director Anna D. Shapiro.