VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion- Live at BroadwayWorld Now!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: "Bombshell in Concert" (captured in 2015), featuring a reunion of original cast members from the NBC series "Smash." This special event will stream today, May 20 at 8:00 PM ET. Tune in right here at BroadwayWorld to watch the PEOPLE livestream!

The evening will be introduced by two-time Academy Award winner Renée Zellweger and, during intermission, Julie Klausner of "Difficult People" will host a live, virtual reunion with the show's original cast members including: Christian Borle, Jaime Cepero, Will Chase, Brian d'Arcy James, Jack Davenport, Ann Harada, Megan Hilty, Jeremy Jordan, Katharine McPhee, Andy Mientus, Debra Messing, Leslie Odom Jr., Krysta Rodriguez, and Wesley Taylor.

It has been five years since the sold-out one-night-only live performance of "Bombshell in Concert" electrified Broadway at the Minskoff Theater - and seven years after the NBC hit "Smash" concluded its series - and now the company returns for an event to be streamed directly to the fans. Cast members will also discuss the show that brought original musical numbers to network television every week, which lovingly celebrated life on Broadway.

Bombshell, the show-within-the-show about the life of Marilyn Monroe, features a score by Tony and Grammy Award-winning songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who also served as executive producers of "Smash." The live one-night-only concert, held at the Minskoff Theater in New York City on June 8, 2015, included fully staged numbers and a full orchestra and chorus, and remains one of the most successful fundraisers ever for The Actors Fund.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You