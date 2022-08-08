VIDEO: Watch 'Bad Bad News' From 13: THE MUSICAL on Netflix

Netflix has shared the music video for "Bad Bad News" from the upcoming film adaption of 13: the Musical. The new movie is set to begin streaming on August 12.

Recently, Netflix has also released the music video for "I've Been Waiting," a new song written by Jason Robert Brown for the film, watch here. The music video for "Opportunity" is available to watch here and the opening number from "13" is available to watch here. The 13: the Musical soundtrack can be pre-ordered here.

The new music video features Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Liam Wignall, Frankie McNellis, and more. The cast of 13: the Musical also includes Debra Messing, Josh Peck, Rhea Perlman, Peter Hermann, Eli Golden, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Willow Moss, and Khiyla Aynne.

After his parents' divorce, Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

Directed by Tamra Davis, and based on the hugely popular musical 13, which debuted on Broadway in 2008, 13: THE MUSICAL is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life.

Watch the new "Bad Bad News" music video here: