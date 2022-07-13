Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
13 THE MUSICAL Film Soundtrack Will Be Released Next Month

The soundtrack is set to be released on August 12 on all digital and streaming platforms.

Jul. 13, 2022 Â 

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS and ATLANTIC RECORDS have announced the release of 13 The Musical - Soundtrack from the Netflix Film in digital and streaming platforms on Friday, August 12.

The movie is based on the 2018 Broadway musical with music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown. The new film version features three new songs written for the project, "I've Been Waiting," "The Bloodmaster," and "It Would Be Funny." A special bonus track features a cover version of "Tell Her" by chart-topping singer and songwriter Alec Benjamin.

Additional bonus tracks include extended versions of "Getting Ready" and "What It Means to Be a Friend.?" The album is produced by Harvey Mason Jr., with orchestrations by Mark Graham. 13 The Musical is directed by Tamra Davis, written by Robert Horn, and produced by Neil Meron. A trailer for the film is now available HERE. The soundtrack is available for pre-order at 13musical.lnk.to/NetflixFilmSdtkPR.

13 The Musical, is a coming-of-age journey through the unforgettable ups and downs of preteen life. After his parents' divorce, Evan Goldman moves from NYC to small-town Indiana. As his 13th birthday nears, he must master the complex social circles of his new school and win friends by turning his Bar Mitzvah into the coolest party ever.

13 The Musical stars Eli Golden as Evan Goldman, Debra Messing as his mother Jessica, Peter Hermann as his father, Rhea Perlman as his grandmother, Josh Peck as the rabbi, Gabriella Uhl as Patrice, Jonathan Lengel as Archie, Frankie McNellis as Lucy, JD McCrary as Brett, and Lindsey Blackwell as Kendra. The cast also features Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Willow Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.

In addition to the Original Broadway Cast Album of 13 The Musical, Jason Robert Brown is also represented on Ghostlight Records with his solo albums - Wearing Someone Else's Clothes and How We React and How We Recover - in addition to The Last Five Years (2002 Original Off-Broadway cast album, 2013 Revival Off-Broadway cast album, and 2015 Motion Picture Soundtrack), and the Original Broadway Cast Album of The Bridges of Madison County.

Track List

1) 13

2) Lamest Place in the World

3) I've Been Waiting

4) Opportunity

5) The Bloodmaster

6) Getting Ready

7) Bad Bad News

8) It Would Be Funny

9) Tell Her

10) A Little More Homework

11) Brand New You

12) Getting Ready (Extended) - BONUS TRACK

13) What It Means to Be a Friend - BONUS TRACK

14) Tell Her (Alec Benjamin Version) - BONUS TRACK

