VIDEO: Watch the Title Number From 13: THE MUSICAL on Netflix

13: The Musical will begin streaming August 12 on Netflix.

Aug. 1, 2022  

Netflix has shared a new video of the cast of 13: The Musical performing the title track from the upcoming film adaptation of the musical, which is set to begin streaming on August 12.

In the new clip, 12-year-old Evan Goldman (Eli Golden) prepares to move from New York City with his mother Jessica (Debra Messing). With his Bar Mitzvah fast approaching, Evan is devastated that he must leave all his friends, his father (Peter Hermann) and his rabbi (Josh Peck) behind.

The upcoming film also features Rhea Perlman, Gabriella Uhl, JD McCrary, Frankie McNellis, Lindsey Blackwell, Jonathan Lengel, Ramon Reed, Nolen Dubuc, Luke Islam, Shechinah Mpumlwana, Kayleigh Cerezo, Wyatt Moss, Liam Wignall, and Khiyla Aynne.

Tony Award winner Jason Robert Brown (The Bridges of Madison Country, Parade) composed new music for the film. Tony Award winner Robert Horn (Tootsie the Musical, Teen Beach Movie) adapted the script based on the book he co-wrote with Dan Elish.

Watch "13" from 13: The Musical on Netflix here:

