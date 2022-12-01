VIDEO: Viral MATILDA THE MUSICAL Dance Gets Missy Elliot Remix
Matilda the Musical is set to debut in U.S. theaters on December 9 with a Netflix release on December 25.
Last week, a first look at "Revolting Children" from the new film adaptation of Matilda the Musical was released. Since then, the clip has gone viral on social media with thousands of fans commenting on the impressive dance moves that are on display.
Now, the clip has been remixed to "Lose Control" by Missy Elliot in a new video posted to Twitter. The viral clip even prompted a response from Missy Elliot herself.
Oooooooooweeeee??? This fye? https://t.co/srqN5Jpp6L- Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 28, 2022
The dance was choreographed by Ellen Kane. Matilda the Musical is set to debut in U.S. theaters on December 9 with a Netflix release on December 25.
The full version of the song can be heard on the film's soundtrack, which was released last month. Listen to the Matilda the Musical film soundtrack, featuring a new song not included in the stage musical, here.
The film stars Alisha Weir (Matilda), Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Sindhu Vee (Miss Phelps), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).
The film offers a brand-new take on the globally loved Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.
Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
