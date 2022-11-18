Listen: MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie Soundtrack Is Out Now Featuring a New Song

Get a first listen to the Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL soundtrack ahead of the film's December release.

The soundtrack features GRAMMY and Tony Award-nominated songs from the original West End production written by Tim Minchin as performed by the film's cast, as well as an original score by composer and orchestrator Christopher Nightingale. It also features a brand-new song, titled "Still Holding My Hand."

Of the soundtrack, Tim Minchin says, "It's now fifteen years since Matthew Warchus and Dennis Kelly asked me to help them create Matilda The Musical, and I never dreamed that the songs would still be finding new life now. Matilda The Musical has now been performed all over the world, in different accents, different languages, and by performers of all stripes; each of them bringing to the tale their own style, their own experiences, their own passion. This album is another - very, very exciting - chapter in the Matilda story."

Included within the album's 22 tracks are 12 vocal songs written by Tim Minchin for his critically-acclaimed, award-winning West End production, newly-recorded by the film's talented cast. With vocals by Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham, as well as newcomer Alisha Weir as Matilda, the album features some of the original musical's favorite numbers like "Naughty," "School Song," "When I Grow Up" and more.

In addition to the album's vocal songs, the soundtrack also includes 10 instrumental score pieces by Christopher Nightingale. Music supervisor and orchestrator of the original stage production, Nightingale now brings his Tony Award-nominated orchestrations to the film's original score. Wrapping up the 22-track collection is a special, new original vocal track, details for which will be revealed soon.

"The range and breadth of musical opportunity that this classic story offers up is a gift for any composer," adds Christopher Nightingale. "The diversity of the songs is gloriously far-reaching, and my first job in writing the original score was to try and build a framework that might bind things together; find, create and extend common ground. I am incredibly lucky to have had the opportunity to write a score that has had such intrinsic value in a movie. Matthew Warchus is innately musical himself, and it's excellent to work with someone who values and understands the role music plays in a story like this."

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical debuts in US theaters on Friday, December 9 and will be available on Netflix [excluding the UK & Ireland] on Christmas Day. Directed by Matthew Warchus and with a screenplay by Tony Award® winner Dennis Kelly, the film stars Academy Award® winner Emma Thompson, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough and Stephen Graham, plus newcomer Alisha Weir as Matilda.

ABOUT Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL

A brand new take on the Tony and Olivier award-winning musical. Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical tells the story of an extraordinary girl, with a vivid imagination, who dares to take a stand to change her story with miraculous results.

Listen to the new album here: