VIDEO: Watch a Clip of 'Revolting Children' From MATILDA THE MUSICAL Movie
Matilda the Musical is set to debut in U.S. theaters on December 9 with a Netflix release on December 25.
A clip of "Revolting Children" from the film adaptation of Matilda the Musical has been released.
Take a first look at the showstopping number in the new video clip below! Matilda the Musical is set to debut in U.S. theaters on December 9 with a Netflix release on December 25.
The full version of the song can be heard on the film's soundtrack, which was released last week. Listen to the Matilda the Musical film soundtrack, featuring a new song not included in the stage musical, here.
The film stars Alisha Weir (Matilda), Emma Thompson (Miss Trunchbull), Lashana Lynch (Miss Honey), Sindhu Vee (Miss Phelps), Stephen Graham (Mr. Wormwood), Andrea Riseborough (Mrs. Wormwood), Charlie Hodson-Prior (Bruce Bogtrotter), Meesha Garbett (Hortensia), Rei Yamauchi Fulker (Lavender), Winter Jarrett Glasspool (Amanda Thripp), Andrei Shen (Eric), and Ashton Robertson (Nigel).
The film offers a brand-new take on the globally loved Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
Roald Dahl'S MATILDA THE MUSICAL is an inspirational musical tale of an extraordinary girl who discovers her superpower and summons the remarkable courage, against all odds, to help others change their stories, whilst also taking charge of her own destiny. Standing up for what's right, she's met with miraculous results.
Directed by Tony Award-winning director Matthew Warchus (Matilda The Musical), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (Billy Elliot), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company's production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.
Watch the new clip here:
From This Author - Michael Major
November 22, 2022
Singer, actress, and dancer/choreographer Harriet Chung was born in Hong Kong, but currently makes Toronto her home. Praised for her performances in productions of The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, The King and I, and Golden Lotus, she has also worked with students across the globe with her school, Harriet Chung Performing Arts.
TOP GUN: MAVERICK to Stream on Paramount+ Next Month
November 22, 2022
Produced by Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films, TOP GUN: MAVERICK stars Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Charles Parnell, Bashir Salahuddin, Monica Barbaro, Jay Ellis, Danny Ramirez, Greg Tarzan Davis with Ed Harris and Val Kilmer.
LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN Scores Its Most-Watched Week Since May
November 22, 2022
“Live” outdelivered runner-up “Dr. Phil” by 23% in Households (1.6 rating vs. 1.3 rating) by 26% with Total Viewers (2.313 million vs. 1.840 million) and by 50% among Women 25-54 (0.6 rating vs. 0.4 rating). In fact, “Live with Kelly and Ryan” has ranked as the No. 1 syndicated talk show in Households for 25 weeks (including 8 weeks of ties).
Anne Burrell & Darnell Ferguson to Host WORST COOKS IN AMERICA: VIRAL SENSATIONS on Food Network
November 22, 2022
Anne Burrell, joined for the first time by Darnell Ferguson, lead culinary boot camp, where they take on the kitchen chaos of these trending competitors IRL. From a paleontologist TikToker and pop culture trendsetters to the Louisiana woman who went viral after using Gorilla Glue in her hair, the cast is filled with larger-than-life personalities
deadmau5 Announces Partnership with CoCo Vodka
November 22, 2022
World-renowned electronic music artist and entrepreneur deadmau5 (Joel Zimmerman) has announced he has partnered with CoCo Vodka™, The Original Hard Coconut Water™, for his first ever liquor endorsement. In the coming weeks fans will have the opportunity to purchase cans at various deadmau5 events.