VIDEO: Football Star Tiki Barber Will Join the Cast of KINKY BOOTS!

Kinky Boots producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today Tiki Barber, a former American Football running back who played for the New York Giants of the National Football League (NFL) for ten seasons, will take over the role of "Don" in the Tony Award®-winning musical at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th Street) beginning on Monday, January 21, 2019. He will play a limited run through Sunday, March 3, 2019. Barber takes over the role from original cast member Daniel Stewart Sherman who is temporarily leaving to appear in My Very Own British Invasion at Paper Mill Playhouse this winter. He will return to the role of "Don" on Monday, March 4, 2019 and stay through the show's final performance on Sunday, April 7.

"I am so excited to be making my Broadway debut in Kinky Boots," Tiki Barber said. "I was very fortunate to be part of the New York Giants for 10 years and feel incredibly lucky to be joining another New York institution: Broadway."

Tiki Barber serves as co-host of CBS Sports Radio's national afternoon program, "Tiki & Tierney," alongside broadcast partner, Brandon Tierney. The show, heard across the country from 3p-6p, ET, airs on the nation's largest 24/7 major-market radio network, and is simulcast on CBS Sports Network. Barber graduated from the University of Virginia's McIntire School of Commerce (Phi Eta Sigma Honor Society), with a concentration in Management Information Systems in 1997. At UVA, Barber excelled both academically and athletically on the football field. In 1996 he was named the ACC Player of the Year. After leaving Charlottesville, he began a 10 year NFL career with the New York Football Giants, retiring in 2007 as the Giants all-time leading rusher, and all- purpose yardage leader. In 2010, he was inducted into the New York Giants Inaugural Ring of Honor class. And in January 2011, he was enshrined into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. Barber began his broadcasting career in 1999 working for CBS RADIO's WFAN, which led to stints at WCBS-TV, Sirius Satellite Radio, the YES Network and eventually as a morning host on Fox News Channel's Fox & Friends. Upon retiring from the NFL, Barber signed a contract to work as a correspondent for NBC News and Sports, primarily The TODAY Show and Football Night in America, but also covering the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing for MSNBC. Barber is also an entrepreneur, co-founding Julius, Inc & Thuzio, Inc.



Julius is a SaaS solution for influencer search and procurement. Thuzio, a membership event and content creation company, produces memorable live and unfiltered conversations with legends in sports and entertainment.



Barber is a board member of the Fresh Air Fund, and KultureCity - an nonprofit focused on creating acceptance and inclusion for individuals, and their families, with autism. He is consistently involved with his alma mater, and is on the Emeritus Board of Managers of the University of Virginia Alumni Association, as well as Larry Sabado's Center For Politics Board of Advisors. Tiki is also an author, co-authoring, with his twin brother, Ronde, three successful children's books and eight young-adult novels. He also released an memoir of his playing days, "Tiki: My Life in the Game and Beyond," in September 2007.

Kinky Boots most recently announced that the Tony Award-winning, record-shattering Broadway production will play its final performance on Sunday, April 7, 2019. At the time of its closing, the musical will be the 25th longest-running production in Broadway history, having played 2,507 regular performances and 34 previews.

Watch the announcement below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You