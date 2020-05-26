VIDEO: The Rockettes Celebrate National Tap Dance Day

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Rockettes took to Instagram this weekend in celebration of National Tap Dance Day, Monday, May 25!

One of their videos features a mashup of a few of the Rockettes tapping alongside some fans from around the world.

The second video features a few of the Rockettes tapping with Chloe and Maud Arnold from The Syncopated Ladies!

Check out the videos below!

