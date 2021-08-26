VIDEO: The Cast of COME FROM AWAY Performs 'Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere' in New Trailer

Apple unveiled a brand new trailer for the filmed version of Come From Away, coming to their streaming service on September 10.

The cast, including Petrina Bromley, Jenn Colella, De'lon Grant, and many more members of the Broadway and touring casts perform Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere in the trailer.

The original book, music and lyrics were written by Tony and Grammy Award nominees and Olivier Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein, who will also serve as Executive Producers alongside RadicalMedia's Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett.



"Come From Away" tells the story of 7,000 people stranded in the small town of Gander, Newfoundland after all flights into the US are grounded on September 11, 2001. As the people of Newfoundland graciously welcome the "come from aways" into their community in the aftermath, the passengers and locals alike process what's happened while finding love, laughter, and new hope in the unlikely and lasting bonds that they forge.



The live performance of "Come From Away" was filmed at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre this past May in New York City, where the Broadway production is staged, for an audience that included 9/11 survivors and front-line workers; and, employed over 200 people including members of the Broadway crew, staff and creative teams.