VIDEO: The BE MORE CHILL Cast Reacts to Their Broadway Upgrade!

It was reported today that the teen musical sensation Be More Chill will open on Broadway in 2019. See footage from inside the show's company meeting, where the team broke the news of their Broadway upgrade to a very excited cast. See the video below!

After concluding its sold-out 10-week off-Broadway engagement on September 30, Be More Chill will begin performances at Broadway's Lyceum Theatre this February. The official opening night is Sunday evening, March 10. Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com, (212) 239-6200 or (800) 447-7400, and at the Lyceum Theatre box office. Group Sales are available through Broadway Inbound, (866) 302-0995, groups@BroadwayInbound.com.

Be More Chill, features music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash," The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini. Stephen Brackett (Buyer & Cellar) directs and Chase Brock (HBO's "Last Week Tonight," Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark) choreographs.

What if popularity came in a pill? Would you take it, no questions asked? In Be More Chill, achieving that elusive "perfect life" is now possible thanks to some mysterious new technology-but it comes at a cost that's not as easy to swallow. What could possibly go wrong? Blending the contemporary with retro sci-fi, this thrillingly exciting, comically subversive, and deeply felt new musical takes on the competing voices in all of our heads. And ultimately proves, there's never been a better time in history to be yourself-especially if you're a loser...geek...or whatever.

inside scoop much? watch this exclusive video of the company being told about our Broadway transfer — CHILLS. EVERYWHERE. #BeMoreChillBroadway https://t.co/0cwu2pxUqO pic.twitter.com/y5JE56OlnA — BeMoreChillMusical (@BMCMusical) September 5, 2018



