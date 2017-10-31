VIDEO: TIME AND THE CONWAYS' Anna Camp Talks 'Pitch Perfect' Marriage & More on 'COLBERT'

On last night's LATE SHOW, guest Anna Camp sampled a few songs that she and her husband, who she met while filming PITCH PERFECT, sing along at home. The actress also discusses her new Broadway show TIME AND THE CONWAYS, sharing "It is a really beautiful play. There's time traveling. We get to see this whole family go from young, happy vibrant to what happens twenty years from now. And not everyone is as happy!" Watch the appearance below!

Anna Camp made her Broadway debut in 2008's THE COUNTRY GIRL. She also starred in the 2009 revival of EQUUS.

Roundabout Theatre Company new Broadway production of J. B. Priestley's Time and the Conways, directed by Tony winner Rebecca Taichman (Indecent). Time and the Conways returns to Broadway for the first time since its premiere in 1938. The show began previews on September 14, 2017 and opens officially on October 10, 2017. This is a limited engagement through November 26, 2017 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

Time and the Conways stars Elizabeth McGovern as "Mrs. Conway," Steven Boyer as "Ernest," Anna Camp as "Hazel," Gabriel Ebert as "Alan," Charlotte Parry as "Kay," and Matthew James Thomas as "Robin," with Anna Baryshnikov as "Carol," Brooke Bloom as "Madge," Alfredo Narciso as "Gerald," and Cara Ricketts as "Joan."

In 1919 Britain, Mrs. Conway ("Downton Abbey's" Elizabeth McGovern) is full of optimism during her daughter's lavish twenty-first birthday celebration. The Great War is over, wealth is in the air, and the family's dreams bubble over like champagne. Jump nineteen years into the future, though, and the Conways' lives have transformed unimaginably. This time-jumping play by J.B. Priestley (An Inspector Calls) takes place at the crossroads of today and tomorrow-challenging our notions of choice, chance and destiny. Tony winner Rebecca Taichman(Indecent) directs.

