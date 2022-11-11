Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE LION KING
VIDEO: THE LION KING Cast Performs Tiny Desk Concert For 25th Anniversary

The Lion King is running at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway.

Nov. 11, 2022  

The Lion King on Broadway performed their Tiny Desk in the latest addition to the NPR Music concert series. The production is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The setlist includes "Circle of Life," "They Live in You," "Can You Feel the Love Tonight," "Hakuna Matata," "Endless Night / Shadowland," and "Circle of Life" (Reprise).

The cast includes L. Steven Taylor, Tshidi Manye, Brandon A. McCall, Pearl Khwezi, Lindiwe Dlamini, Mduduzi Madela, and S'bu Ngema.

While two Broadway juggernauts have previously reached this anniversary milestone, The Lion King marks several historic firsts. Never before has a show in its 25th year been playing in so many productions around the world simultaneously and placed in the Top 5 grossing Broadway shows this long - nearly 1,300 consecutive weeks and counting.

Currently, 115,000 people enjoy the show in nine productions on three continents every week. There have been 28 productions over the life of the show, seen by a staggering 110 million people. That is more than the combined populations of Canada, Greece, Sweden, Holland, Denmark and Australia.

The Broadway production opened on November 13, 1997 and has played through four NYC Mayoral administrations, five presidential administrations and 11 Olympics.

Director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor, the first woman to win a Tony Award® for Best Director of a Musical, remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.

Watch the new concert here:

