VIDEO: Sutton Foster Talks THE MUSIC MAN on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Click Here for More Articles on THE MUSIC MAN

Fresh off her run in Anything Goes on the West End, Sutton Foster appeared on Good Morning America to talk about The Music Man with Hugh Jackman, her new book "Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life", and the finale of her hit series, "Younger".

Watch the interview below!

Sutton Foster is a two-time Tony Award winning actress, singer and dancer, best known for her Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award-winning performances in Thoroughly Modern Millie and Anything Goes. Additional notable performances include the titular role in Jeanine Tesori and Brian Crawley's Violet, Princess Fiona in Shrek The Musical, Inga in Mel Brooks' Young Frankenstein, Janet Van De Graaff in The Drowsy Chaperone, Jo in Little Women, and as Charity Hope Valentine in The New Group's 50th anniversary revival of Sweet Charity (Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, and Drama League nominations). She will star as Marian Paroo in the upcoming revival of The Music Man, starring Hugh Jackman.

Preview performances of The Music Man are set to begin on Monday, December 20, 2021, with Opening Night scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022 at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway).

The production, directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, with choreography by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, will also star Tony Award winner Jayne Houdyshell as Mrs. Shinn, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays as Mayor Shinn, Tony Award winner Marie Mullen as Mrs. Paroo, and Tony Award winner Shuler Hensley as Marcellus Washburn. The principal cast will also include Remy Auberjonois as Charlie Cowell, Gino Cosculluela as Tommy Djilas, and Emma Crow as Zaneeta Shinn.