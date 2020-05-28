VIDEO: Singers Join Orfeh for Virtual #MysteryMelody Performance!

The new social media series #MysteryMelody is giving fans an opportunity to share a song with their favorite stars.

Singers are asked to learn harmony lines of a mystery song, arranged and posted by series creator, Jake Odmark. Singers then submit self-taped videos performing one of the vocal parts with the hopes of being selected for the final performance. Once the singers are picked and the parts are assembled, the mystery melody is revealed along with the addition of a mystery lead vocalist.

For the first round, Tony-nominee Orfeh stepped up to perform a snip of Whitney Houston's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' along with the lucky singers selected to sing backup.

Check out her performance below and learn more about Mystery Melody here!

