VIDEO: Sierra Boggess, Nattalyee Randall, Ryan J. Haddad, and Joshua Castille Host March on Broadway Forum

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the team that planned April 22's March on Broadway partnered with Broadway's Laura Benanti, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, and more for discussions on racism and inequity in the industry.

Yesterday, Thursday, May 13, Sierra Boggess joined Nattalyee Randall, Ryan J. Haddad, and Joshua Castille for a talk on the Deaf and Disabled community within the theatre industry and its issues with accessibility.

The group talked about accessibility, acknowledging identities, and more.

"Not only 'nothing about us without us,' yes certainly, if you're having deafness and disability in your story and you're gonna use us to make your coin [...] you need us to be there in all areas of creation, but also further than that, nothing without us period. Nothing!" said Haddad. Watch the full forum below or here!

On May 11, Laura Benanti joined Davon Williams and Courtney Daniels in a discussion on the Black Theatre Matters Bill. Watch their chat here.

On May 12, Stephanie J. Block joined Jaime Cepero, Shakina Nayfack, and L Morgan Lee in a conversation centered around Trans, Non-Binary, and Gender Non-Conforming Artist inclusion in the theatre industry. Watch their chat here.

"At a time where marginalized communities are doing most of the heavy lifting, it is essential for our allies to accept their role and position in dismantling white supremacy," stated March on Broadway organizers Nattalyee Randall and Courtney Daniels.

The March on Broadway took place on April 22 and was organized by Randall and Daniels, along with Jaime Cepero, Davon Williams, and Paige Levy.

The protest, as well as the upcoming livestream event, centers around the following five demands:

1. Following Scott Rudin's resignation from the Broadway League, the Actors' Equity Association must take immediate action in adding him to the "Do Not Work" list.

2. A full report on how the 2019-2020 Equity dues were spent and what percentage was spent to help conversations around diversity.

3. A full list of organizations that AEA is working with to help Black, Indigenous, and POC feel safer.

4. Specific plans of action and a timeline for how the Black Theatre Matters bill will be implemented as well as greater visibility on how the national council votes on policy.

5. Working to achieve greater inclusion for Trans, Non-Binary, and Gender Non-Conforming union members. Working to achieve greater inclusion and accessibility for Deaf and Disabled union members.