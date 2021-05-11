Laura Benanti, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess and More to Host MARCH ON BROADWAY LIVESTREAM FORUM

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

In the week leading up to a meeting between the Actors' Equity Association and the organizers of the March on Broadway, Laura Benanti, Stephanie J. Block, Sierra Boggess, Kelli O'Hara, and Celia Keenan-Bolger have joined to host an Instagram Live series on their platforms focused on combating racism and inequity by passing the mic to members of marginalized communities to discuss their experiences in the industry.

This morning, Laura Benanti joined Davon Williams and Courtney Daniels in a discussion on the Black Theatre Matters Bill. Watch their discussion below!

The Bill passed through the Actors' Equity Association's First Inaugural National Convention and stands poised to radically change the union and the industry at large. To learn more about the Black Theatre Matters Bill, along with other materials, visit the March on Broadway's LinkTree.

On Wednesday, May 12 at 9pm ET, Stephanie J. Block joins Jaime Cepero, Shakina Nayfack, and L Morgan in a conversation centered around Trans, Non-Binary, and Gender Non-Conforming Artist inclusion in the theatre industry.

On Thursday, May 13 at 2pm ET, Sierra Boggess joins Nattalyee Randall, Ryan J. Haddad, and Joshua Castille for a talk on the Deaf and Disabled community within the theatre industry and its issues with accessibility. An ASL interpreter will be present for the duration of the livestream.

"At a time where marginalized communities are doing most of the heavy lifting, it is essential for our allies to accept their role and position in dismantling white supremacy," stated March on Broadway organizers Nattalyee Randall and Courtney Daniels.

The March on Broadway took place on April 22 and was organized by Randall and Daniels, along with Jaime Cepero, Davon Williams, and Paige Levy.

The protest, as well as the upcoming livestream event, centers around the following five demands:

1. Following Scott Rudin's resignation from the Broadway League, the Actors' Equity Association must take immediate action in adding him to the "Do Not Work" list.

2. A full report on how the 2019-2020 Equity dues were spent and what percentage was spent to help conversations around diversity.

3. A full list of organizations that AEA is working with to help Black, Indigenous, and POC feel safer.

4. Specific plans of action and a timeline for how the Black Theatre Matters bill will be implemented as well as greater visibility on how the national council votes on policy.

5. Working to achieve greater inclusion for Trans, Non-Binary, and Gender Non-Conforming union members. Working to achieve greater inclusion and accessibility for Deaf and Disabled union members.